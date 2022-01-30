A Different View

I recently had an occasion to put into practice I Peter 5:7 which says, “casting all your care upon Him, for He cares for you.” I might add here that I have had to do this so many times over and over in my 87 years, 68 of those loving and living for my Lord.
“Care” as defined in Strong’s Concordance is ‘to divide the mind’. Meaning distractions, anxieties, burdens and worries.
I became so burdened about something that it put me into AFIB, not fun! But I had to come to realize that, physically, I could do nothing about it BUT I finally ‘cast’ it on the Lord and got peace about it.
What did I do, you may ask. I prayed fervently, trusting in what the Word says that ‘He cares for me’ and the situation I was so burdened about was taken care of. And I was reminded again of Verse 8 that warns us to ‘self controlled and watchful because our adversary the devil walks about like a roaring lion, seeking whom he may devour.” The devil’s ultimate aim is to kill, steal and destroy. So when when he can get us to bow to him, he will achieve his aim. So when James 4:7 tells us “therefore submit it to God, resist the devil and he will flee from you.” Verse 9 in I Peter also says to “resist him, steadfast in the faith knowing that the same sufferings are experienced by your brotherhood in the world.”
Suffering is common to mankind in the world but praise God when we have accepted Jesus Christ as Lord, we have a better place to look forward to, for I Peter 5:10 tells us, “and then, after your brief suffering, (Aramaic says ‘slight suffering’) the God of all loving grace, Who has called you to share in His eternal glory, will personally and powerfully restore you and make you stronger than ever. Yes, He will set you firmly in place and build you up. And He has all the power needed to do the-forever! Amen.” This is from the Passion Trans.
But if you will, allow me to add a few more encouraging scriptures. Ps. 55:22 “Cast your burdens on the Lord releasing the weight of it and He will sustain you; He will never allow the consistently righteous to be moved, made to slip, fall or fail. Psalm 23:1 “The Lord is my Shepherd to feed, guide and shield me, I shall not lack.” Encouraged yet? I am!
