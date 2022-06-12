A Different View

There is an interesting question Jesus asked the disciples in Luke 18. The verse in particular is verse 8 but let me tell you how it’s written in the Living Bible Paraphrased. One day Jesus told His disciples a story to illustrate their need for constant prayer and to show them that they must keep praying until the answer comes. “There was a city judge”, He said, “a godless man who had great contempt for everyone. A widow of that city came to him frequently to appeal for justice against a man who had harmed her. The judge ignored her for a while, but eventually she got on his nerves.” “I fear neither God nor man” he said to himself, “but this woman bothers me. I am going to see that she gets justice for she is wearing me out with her constant coming!” Then the Lord said, “If even an evil judge can be worn down like that, don’t you think that God will surely give justice to His people who plead with Him day and night? Yes! He will answer them quickly! But the question is: When I, the Messiah return, how many will I find who have faith (and are praying)?”
The King James Version says, “Never the less when the Son of Man cometh, will He find (persistence in) faith and on earth?” The Passion Translation says, “Yet when the Son of Man comes back, will He find this kind of persistent faithfulness in His people?” Verse 1 in chapter 18 (Amplified) says, “Also Jesus told them a parable to the effect that they ought always to pray and not to turn coward, faint, loose heart and give up.” So verse 6 says “Then the Lord said, Listen to what the unjust judge says!” V.7 “And will not our just God defend and protect and avenge His elect (His chosen ones) who cry to Him day and night? Will He defer and delay help on their behalf?” V.8 “I tell you, He will defend and protect and avenge them speedily. However, when the Son of Man comes, will He find persistence in faith on the earth?” Wow!
“But let all those who take refuge and put their trust in You rejoice; let them ever sing and shout for joy, because You make a covering over them and defend them; let those who also love Your name be joyful in You and be in high spirits. V.12 For You, lord will bless the uncompromisingly righteous, him who is upright and in right standing with You; as with a shield You will surround him with goodwill, pleasure and favor.” (Amplified) Encouraged yet? Oh Hallelujah!
