A Kentucky Christmas Ghost Story

This story occurs in Late December, a time of “little miracles”, a time when the unexplained might very well happen. The story is about Charles Pugh, who had been a “hobo” most of his life in the 1920 and 1930’s he “Rode the rods (rails) as they use to say, all over the country and had many interesting things to tell. Here is a story of what happened to him one Christmas many years ago.
“I was flat broke and coming back from Atlanta, Georgia, trying to get home to Whitesburg, Kentucky, for Christmas Day. On December 23, 1934, I had made it to the central part of the state when I was told by the railroad brakeman to get off the train. I remember that soon after going through Winchester, Kentucky, we
passed an old abandoned work camp near the railroad tracks.
When I left the train, it was snowing and since I wasn’t dresses for cold weather, I decided to walk back to see if I could keep warm in one of the old shacks until I could catch another freight train on into the Kentucky Mountain. “I walked back along the tracks into the whirling snowstorm. Luckily, it was kind of downhill, but by the time I had walked about 2 miles and still had over a mile to go, my hands were numb, and my feet felt like they were made of wood.
The temperature continued to drop and just when I thought I couldn’t make it any more, I spied the old buildings ahead. Good, there’s a watchman here, I thought, and hurried over and hammered on the door. A bearded man with soft friendly eyes answered my knock. “Come in brother, he said, not showing the least surprised. It’s good to have company on a night like this. “My first impression was that he looked like Jesus Christ. Every look, word and act reminded me of the Savior or at least of stories and pictures I had read and seen of him. “He asked no questions but bade me bathe my face and hands in cold water and rub them briskly with a towel before sitting by the fire to finish thawing out. When I had thawed out a little he gave me a large bowl of stew and a steaming mug of hot coffee laced with rum. After I had eaten my fill I was immediately drowsy, and he fixed me a bunk with plenty of warm blankets.
I couldn’t get over the feeling that he had been sent there to just look after me, and I asked. “Why are you so kind to passing stiff like me whom you never seen before?” “You are my brother, lad, he said, and you are always welcome home.
With a deep feeling of comfort, I dropped off to sleep while he was reading aloud the story of the Nativity of St. Luke. “It was nearly noon the next day when I woke, feeling greatly refreshed despite my itchy frostbites.
As my benefactor prepared me breakfast of ham and eggs and hotcakes, he asked what I intended to do since the weather was extremely cold. I am going to try and get home for Christmas Day, but this weather and being put off the freight train seems to have stopped me, I told him. An excellent idea, he agreed. One should always be with family on Christmas, if possible. After breakfast we sat and talked for a couple of hours.
I found my host to be extremely well informed and a brilliant conversationalist. He was also deeply, but not fanatically religious and spiced his conversation with many quotations from the Bible. I was anxious to get going, so I finally said, “Well, I guess I’d better be on my way. “Maybe I can catch a train and make it on home, after all, I can’t stay here all winter.” “No, he said, I hardly expect to be here that long myself. “He never mentioned, and I didn’t ask, what he was doing there in the first place. After I had thanked him and said my goodbyes, he handed a worn but serviceable, sheepskin lined coat with a big fur collar, a pair of four-buckle over shoes and a $10 bill. “Let this be your Christmas gift from me, he said “I’ve got more than I need, and I believe you can use the clothes and the money.” He then wished me good luck with a “God bless you, brother, and a Merry Christmas.”
I had to walk about two miles to the edge of Winchester where I knew I could catch a slow-moving freight on into the mountains. While I was waiting for a train I struck up a conversation with a local man and told him how I spent the night and how kind the watchman had been to me. He gave me a searching look, then chucked and said, “You’re not fooling me. You might have found that coat, those overshoes and a $10.00 bill in one of those old buildings, but the camp has been deserted for years. The building is all tumbling down, and they never had a watchman there. “
A little later, I caught a freight train heading into the mountains. It was dark when I passed the abandoned buildings where I had spent the previous night, but I could see no light or sign of life in any of them. I realized I had experienced a miracle and that I would make it home on Christmas day, which I did.
Via Haunted History of Kentucky
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.