A Message from Judge-Executive Cale Turner

Owsley County Citizens:
On April 23, 2021 President Biden signed the declaration for disaster 4595.
This included the severe storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides that occurred February 27th through March 14th.
As most of you have seen, Owsley County was not included in the declaration for public or individual assistance.
This does NOT guarantee that Owsley will not receive assistance.
I have been assured by Director of Kentucky Management that several more counties will be added onto the declaration. FEMA and KYEM are extremely understaffed. They were not able to assess each county before making the declaration. Please do not panic. If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to contact the office at 606-593-6202.
~ Cale Turner
Owsley County Judge Executive
