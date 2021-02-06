By: Lisa Robinson - Associate Editor
There is a new barber in Booneville. Abdiel is from Cuba. He has lived and worked in Louisville, Ky. since August 2018 cutting hair and shaving men. Abdiel has been cutting hair for 17 years. Abdiel speaks very little English but his son, Zabdiel, 11, and his daughter, Elizabeth, 9, are very good translators.
Several men in the community have already visited Abdiel's Barber Shop and stated that they would be back. They like the idea of a barber that will cut their hair or give them a shave. Kenneth Gabbard stated that he was very glad to see a barber in Booneville and he will be back.
Abdiel moved his family to Booneville a little over 3 weeks ago. He has started his barber shop at 40 Ky. Highway 28 E and hopes to stay in Booneville. You can give him a call at 1-786-357-2372 for an appointment. Or you can just come on down. There is not a long wait. He is going to be open Monday through Friday from 9 am to 7 pm. and he can do every type of haircut.
Zabdiel stated that he likes Booneville because he can sleep well here since there is so much less noise than in Louisville. Zabdiel stated that his sister is shy. However, she will translate for her father if Zabdiel is not available. Both children speak very good English. With both children being homeschooled, they can spend time with their father in the barber shop and work on their school work, at the same time.
So, men if you need a haircut or a shave and you don't want to go to the beauty parlor, you can just go to the barber shop. You can call for appointments or just walk in.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.