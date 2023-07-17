A New County Treasurer is Named During June Fiscal Court Meeting

The Owsley County Fiscal Court met in regular session on Monday, July 10, 2023. The meeting was called to order by County Judge Executive Zeke Little. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited and Brother Terry Sandlin led the court in prayer.
A motion was made and carried to approve the Minutes from the meeting in June. Diana Wilder, County Treasurer, gave the Treasurer’s Report. Since this is the end of the Fiscal year and we have a new Treasurer, the treasurer’s report may not be exactly as it should be. We should have all of the report figured out by the next meeting. The General Fund has a cash balance of $117,170.96 and the Jail Fund has a cash balance of -$37,996.45. The Jail Fund has a cash balance of $1,629.67 and the L.G.E.A. Fund has a cash balance of $63,078.90. The Solid Waste Fund has a cash balance of $9,821.13and the Parks & Recreation Fund has a cash balance of $3,492.16. The LGEDF Fund has a cash balance of $897.16 and the Storage Fund has a cash balance of $4,911.88. The Opioid Fund has a cash balance of $41,010.79, the ARPA Fund has a cash balance of $59,478.78 and the EKSAFE Fund has a cash balance of $446,743.00. A motion was made and carried to approve the minutes as they were presented.
Judge Little told the Court that the County has acquired a new Kubota tractor. Since the County lost one of their tractors (in the fire) we were able to get a new one. With this new tractor, we should be able to get the mowing caught up. A motion was made and carried to approve the Resolution to purchase the drainpipe for the Quillin Road Project.
The Lee County Road Department is going to do the work of installing the drainpipe. Our chipper burned in the fire earlier this year. We have already gotten the money back for it. We are looking to get another chipper and a grapple bucket. Steven Sizemore has a 12 inch chipper and grapple bucket for sale and we have checked it out. A motion was made and carried to approve purchasing these two items.
The Solid Waste Department has their new hours and most in the community are glad that they don’t have to have their garbage out by 6 a.m. and let the dogs or other animals get into it before the truck runs. The workers may not enjoy the new hours but it seems to be working out. Road Foreman Willard Thomas had given a copy of his monthly report to all the magistrates and court. He stated
that the road department has been working hard even though they had four taking vacations/getting CDL licenses. Magistrate Jason Reed told the Road Foreman that he would like to say that he appreciates everything that the department has done for District #2, especially for the last three weeks. Jason said that he thinks that his district has been hit by every storm. Your guys have kept it up and for that I say, “Thank you!” Magistrate Alan Taylor said, “I am just tickled to death with the speed that they are taking care of everything.” Judge Little told the court that we are still hoping to get some of the blacktop on roads by our next meeting. A motion was made and carried to pay all legal bills as long as money is available. A motion was made and carried to approve transfers as needed.
Judge Little asked Courtney, KRADD Representative, about the Splash Pad that the County had talked about earlier. Courtney informed the Court that since they were looking at putting the Splash pad in the field by the old drive-in theater then the County would have to pay to have an archeological study done on the property to make sure that there are no artifacts in the area. This would cost the County between $4,000 and $10,000. Judge Little suggested moving the Splash Pad up the park and putting it where an old basketball court is located. Courtney said she will check and see what can be done.
Magistrate Jason Reed informed the court that the redistricting is to be done in the next ten days. He said that District #2 has more people than the other two districts and they are supposed to be within 5 % of each other. There are going to be some drastic changes to the districts. Please bear with us as we continue this work.
A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting.
By: Lisa Robinson - Editor
