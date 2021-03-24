A Quick Note from Owsley County Fiscal Court Concerning FEMA

A Quick Note from Owsley County Fiscal Court:
It has sure been a hectic three weeks for all of us. With that being said, we would like to take a moment to clear up a few things for the residents of Owsley County.
Social media can be great, but not everything you see on social media is accurate. There has been some misleading information circulating around about the involvement of FEMA in our county.
FEMA and KY Emergency Management have been to several surrounding counties to do their initial damage assessments. FEMA has not provided any county with assistance at this moment.
There is a possibility that FEMA will conduct our damage assessment next week; however, that is not a sure thing just yet. These damage assessments will provide all the necessary information needed for KY Emergency Management to compose a proposal for the President to have a Presidential declaration consideration.
No assistance will be provided to any individual until this declaration is given. If we are fortunate enough to receive this declaration, the process will move much quicker. We will provide information as soon as we know.
As for now…please remember there is still a possibility for FEMA assistance.
