A Quick Remind from Booneville Volunteer Fire Dept to Stay Safe During the Winter Storm
Please ... Please .... don’t be on the roads unless it is absolutely necessary !!!! Just as it is dangerous and hard for you to travel, it is equally hard and dangerous for first responders to travel. We will do our very best to come to your rescue if needed but our safety does and will always come first. So stay safe .... at HOME !
 
 
 
 
 
 
