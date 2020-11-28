Affordable Housing Awarded to 20 Owsley County Homeowners

On November 19th, 2020, the 2020 Affordable Housing Program (AHP) AWARDS were approved by the FHLB Cincinnati's Board of Directors. A total of 27 members will receive nearly $28.4 million in AHP subsidy to help produce 2,356 units of affordable housing for low- and very low-income residents, and 17 market-rate units. Of 49 project awards, 16 support owner-occupied housing and 33 support rental housing.
FHLB Cincinnati allocates 10 percent of its net income annually into the AHP, which makes housing more affordable for households at or below 80 percent of area median income. Subsidy is awarded to members through an annual AHP competitive offering.
Since the first awards in 1990, the FHLB has contributed more than $790 million toward more than 98,000 units of affordable housing through the AHP and Welcome Home Program. These programs have enabled thousands of families to access decent, affordable housing, and we are proud of our record of accomplishment under this program.
Project: 2020 Homeowner Rehabilitation Project
Location: Owsley County, Ky.
Member: Farmers State Bank, Booneville, Ky.
Sponsor: Partnership Housing, Inc.
Award: $275,000
Units: 20
Project type: Ownership
This funding will help us assist 20 Owsley County homeowners with rehabilitating their existing home.
