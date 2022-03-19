Ages 50+ Sign Up Now for Senior Games 2022

Any person age 50 or older and is a resident of the following counties: Lee, Breathitt, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Wolfe, Perry or Owsley is invited to participate in this year’s Senior Games coordinated by Stacie Noble of Ky River Area District Development.
Participants can compete in the following events: softball throw, basketball shoot, ring toss, walking, shuffleboard, washer toss, spin casting, horseshoes, corn hole or rook.
Please contact Stacie at 606.436.3158 for more info or call your local senior center. Events will be held different than usual due to ovid.
May 5: Perry/Knott/Leslie 9am-2pm Perry Park. May 6 Letcher 9am-2pm Letcher Extension office.
