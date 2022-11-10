Aileen McIntosh, age 80, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, in Cincinnati, OH.
Aileen was born August 14, 1942 in Booneville, KY, a daughter to the late Jim Reed & Ida (Rice) Reed. She was a certified nurse aide, working for the Lee County Care & Rehab Center, in Beattyville, KY. She was a member of the Beattyville Church of God.
She is survived by 2 sons; Jack (Renee) McIntosh of Somerville, OH, and Harold McIntosh of Booneville, KY, 2 sister-in-laws; Irene Reed of Franklin, OH, and Carrie Reed of Booneville, KY, grandchildren; Justin & Shane McIntosh, and Seth Morris, great-grandchildren; Maykala, Blake, Gracie, Jaiden, Chyann, Aurora, Emma, Hailey, Sean, Molly, and Alaina, and many other loving family members, and friends.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; Kash McIntosh, 1 son; Johnny Kash McIntosh, and several sisters, and brothers.
Visitation will be held Thursday, November 10, 2022 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Friday, November 11, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Brother Walter Turner officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery, located in Booneville, KY.
To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
