An Evening Owsley County Winter Storm Update from Owsley County Emergency Management

Folks, I wish I didn't have to say it, but we are under a Winter Storm Warning, as you may well know.

We are expected to get 4-8 inches of show depending on which forecast you watch. Either way please be prepared for more possible loss of power.

Also, please stay home if at all possible. Roads will be slick and dangerous. And as always please watch out for you neighbors and family. Especially the elderly. They need our support.

-Edwin Pendergrass, Owsley County Emergency Management Director

We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you