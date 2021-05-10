An Old Friend…

By: Chris Dooley
I’ve talked about this before, but I wanted to mention it again because it’s something that is near to my heart. I have been blessed all my life with a great family, my entire family and all the branches of cousins & everyone else has made a major impact on my life. Family is an important thing to me and I am so thankful that I’ve been fortunate enough to have a great one.
But in this article I wanted to talk about another type of family that I’ve been blessed with and that’s my church family. In the fall of 2018 when I first started attending church there, I fell in love with it and the congregation. At that time, Jimmy Garland was the pastor there. I’ve talked about it in length in other articles about the relationship Jimmy and I had together as friends. We chatted about life, happiness, church and everything in between. Many times I’d find myself going an hour early to church just because I knew he’d be there and we could catch up. Those moments with just the two of us talking were special to me. It was a big shock to me in the spring of 2020 when they announced they were leaving to pastor a church in Virginia. Because of how covid was so new at the time, we never really got to have a proper goodbye. I figured it’d be a long time before I’d seen them again.
The church went through a time of transition after they left, but people stayed faithful in attending. Brad Turner filled in as pastor for several months and he did an outstanding job. Brad was always a member of the church, but he stepped up to help us out and I enjoyed hearing him every week. He has a gift of speaking and is willing to use it when called upon, I appreciate him so much. But after a few months, we got a new full time pastor named Brandon Davis. He immediately caught on with all the people, because he’s an outgoing guy with a sense of humor. He can preach a great sermon too! The church attendance has picked up some in the past few months and things are going well. Covid is easing up in our county and we’re easing our precautions as needed to comply with the rules. If you haven’t come to First Baptist in awhile or don’t go anywhere, I encourage you to come be with us one Sunday morning. All of the people there (including me) will accept you as you are and love you as one of us.
However, a certain surprise came a couple weeks ago as I’d caught wind that Jimmy would be back in town visiting for a night because his church in Virginia had donated some flood relief stuff to Owsley County and they’d brought it to the mission center over in town. I immediately messaged my old friend to see if I could pay him a visit and we made plans after I got off work that night that I’d come to the mission center and see them.
When I pulled up to the center he was already standing outside waiting on me. It was just like two old friends getting together that hadn’t seen each other in awhile. After that initial ‘how are you doing?’ at the beginning, we were neck deep in conversation just like we always were. We didn’t miss a beat. I thought to myself as we stood there and chatted “Man, it feels good to have my old buddy back for one night.” We’d mentioned how I’d had covid back in February and he said as soon as he saw it on facebook that he asked his church to pray for me all the way over in Kentucky. I wasn’t surprised that he did, Jimmy always had the biggest heart and it always shined in whatever he did. But after about 90 minutes of talking, a un-spring like chill filled the air and it started getting cold. So we bid our goodbyes and I shed a couple tears and I think maybe he did too. As I started to leave I extended my hand to him for a handshake and he shook my hand and then we hugged too. I got in my car and backed out of the mission with an extremely warm heart that night. It did my heart a lot of good to see someone special that I’d missed in my life. I needed that night more than I realized. When you make lifelong friends with someone, even if they’re not right in your same town they still take a piece of your heart with them wherever they go.
Life is good for me right now. I’m in a good place emotionally and physically. It’s been a hard few months but the lord has taken care of me like he always does. I hope you’ve been just as blessed as I have been. My door is always open!
