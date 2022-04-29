An Owsley County Legend - Earle Bryan Combs

Earle Bryan Combs, born in Owsley County, KY on May 14, 1899 in the Pebworth community was an American professional baseball player who played his entire career for the New York Yankees.
He attended Eastern Kentucky University untilApril 16, 1925 when he made his debut with the New York Yankees, beginning a major league baseball career that would last until 1935.
Combs began playing baseball as a youngster using tree limbs and balls made of string. As a student at Eastern Kentucky State Normal School, he played in a student-faculty game and his performance caused others to encourage him to play for the school.
While a teacher in one-room schools, Combs played for High Splint (the Harlan County Coal Company’s team), the semi-pro Lexington Reos, and finally the Louisville Colonels whose managers offered him a contract paying him more than the $37 per month he earned teaching school. His demeanor both on and off the field earned him the nickname, “the Kentucky Colonel."
In 1924, the New York Yankees bought Combs’ contract for $50,000. Three years later, he was a member of the fabled team referred to as “Murderers’ Row.” Combs was a member of three World Series championship teams - 1927, 1928, and 1932.
In 1934 he suffered severe injuries when he crashed into an outfield wall. The following year Combs was injured once again and was forced to retire, relinquishing his center field position to Joe DiMaggio whom he advised in becoming a baseball star.
Combs worked as a coach for the next 20 years, working for the Yankees, the St. Louis Browns, the Boston Red Sox, and the Philadelphia Phillies. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1970.
Earle Bryan Combs passed away on July 21, 1976 in Richmond, KY, but his ties to Owsley County and the New York Yankess will go down in history.
Info via Sam Terry’s Kentucky and Sentinel Sports Writer Deron Mays
