An Update from Edwin Pendergrass as of 3:06pm 2-16-21
Update on the Warming Centers. We currently have two open. The Rec center at the park and the Wellness center in Booneville. Please let someone know if you need a warm place to stay while the heat is off. We do ask that you practice social distancing while you are there.
 
Please again, I urge everyone to check on their elderly family and neighbors. The county is out working roads as is the state. EM is working with our responders as fast as we can to answer any calls we get.
 
With lows in the teens forecast for tonight, and the loss of power in the county, please make sure you and your loved ones have a place to stay warm. Please keep a watchful eye out tonight.
 
If you need assistance please call the Owsley Co. EOC at 606-593-6666
Or if it is an emergency dial 911. Keep the faith and God Bless.
 
- Edwin Pendergrass, Owsley County Emergency Management Director
 
 
 
