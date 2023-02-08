Area Techincal Center Regional Welding Contest

The Lee County Area Technology Center that includes students from Owsley, Wolfe, and Lee Counties, has a welding program that competed in the annual southeast 16th region welding contest at Letcher Co. ATC last Friday January the 27th .
There was two welding contest first contest was welding 1 for student with 3 classes or less the second contest was the regular welding contest for student with more advanced skills.
Lee County ATC welding students placed 1st, 2nd and 3rd in both contest .The above picture are winners of the regular welding contest from left to right Logan Fugate 1st , Andrew Mayabb 2nd and Maggie Johnson 3rd.
The below picture is the winners of the welding1 contest from left to right Ryan Long 1st place , Nathan Ledford 2nd , and Kaleb Evans 3rd .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.