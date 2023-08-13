Arnold Caudell, age 86, passed away Sunday, August 6, 2023, at the Hospice Compassionate Care Center, located in Richmond, KY.
Arnold was born September 28, 1936 in Lone, KY, a son to the late Oliver & Rhoda (Keller) Caudell. He was an auto parts clerk for over 30 years, and a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, located in Beattyville, KY.
He is survived by his children; Ronald Caudell, and Cynthia (Rob) Fussnecker, siblings; Carrie “Dot” Caudell Reed, Luther Dean (Betty) Caudell, and Hershel (Patty) Caudell, grandchildren; Ronnie W. (Maria) Fussnecker, Martin A. Caudell, Arnold B. (Brittney) Caudell, and Amber B. (Michael) VanWinkle, great-grandchildren; Kyleigh Howell, Chance VanWinkle, Paxton VanWinkle, Ronnie Fussnecker, and Aaliyah Caudell as well as many other loving family members & friends.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife; Sylvia Jean (McIntosh) Caudell, siblings; Herbert Caudell, Thelma Caudell Cooper, and Cleta Fern “Tootsie” Caudell Shoemaker.
Visitation will be held Saturday, August 12, 2023 from 3:00 to 6:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 4:00 PM at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Beattyville, KY, with Elder Gary Judd, and Elder Frank Deweese officiating. He will be laid to rest beside his wife in the Spencer Cemetery, located in Beattyville, KY.
To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Memorial service available via Zoom per request.
