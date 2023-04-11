FRANKFORT, Ky. (April 5, 2023) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined a coalition of 22 states in a letter to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) challenging the constitutionality of a proposed regulation that would make illegal many gas stoves currently on the market.
“The Biden Administration has proposed a rule that would make the use of many gas stoves illegal,” said Attorney General Cameron. “This policy is unconstitutional and out of touch with the needs of average Kentuckians and Americans. We joined this letter to oppose this overreaching regulation.”
In their letter, the attorneys general contend that the proposed regulation is unnecessary, burdensome, and violates the Tenth Amendment of the Constitution. They write, “The Department has not, in the history of the EPCA, issued a performance standard for gas stoves—much less a standard affecting such a large swath of the market. It now proposes to do so and ‘foreclose[] the States from experimenting and exercising their own judgment in an area to which States lay claim by right of history and expertise’—regulation of consumer goods.”
The coalition also opposes the arbitrary assumptions used by DOE to justify the regulation and rejects the notion that harmless cooking products, like gas stoves and ovens, are subject to federal authority.
This letter is Attorney General Cameron’s latest effort to protect Kentuckians from unconstitutional and burdensome regulations proposed by the Biden Administration.
In February, Attorney General Cameron led a 19-state coalition in opposing the EPA’s excessive regulation of air quality standards. Last month, he stood up against President Biden’s latest attempt to overregulate greenhouse gas emissions.
Attorney General Cameron was joined by attorneys general from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Virginia in sending the letter.
