Audrey (Fields) Edwards-Farmer, age 93, passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at the UK Medical Center in Lexington, KY.
Audrey was born February 5, 1930, in Clay County, KY, a daughter to the late Virgil and Martha (Byrd) Fields. Audrey was a member of the Stone Coal Baptist Church at Farmers Ridge in Lee County, KY where she was the church clerk and treasurer for many years. She was a good Christian woman who loved the Lord. She not only read his word but lived by it as well. She was Past Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star Susan Chapter No. 106 at Travelers Rest, KY and Martha Clark No. 201 OES at Sextons Creek, KY. During her lifetime she was a daughter, a sister, a teacher, a mother, a farmer, a factory worker, an employee of the Owsley County Health Department and a long-term volunteer of the Owsley County Historical Society.
She is survived by 1 son; Wallace (Rita) Edwards of Booneville, KY, 2 sisters; Myrtle Napier of Vandalia, OH and Grace McIntosh, of Arcanum OH.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her two husbands; Forest Edwards and Dale Farmer, 1 brother; William Henry Fields, 2 sisters; Oca Fields and Sarah Fields Osbourne.
Visitation will be held Friday, April 14, 2023 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home located in Booneville, KY. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 1:00 pm at the Booneville Funeral Home, with Pastor Keith Hensley officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Robert Edwards Cemetery, located on Anglin Branch in Booneville, KY.
To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillefuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
