Autumn Davidson, OCHS, Student, selected for MSU Craft Academy

The Craft Academy for Excellence in Science and Mathematics is a two-year residential early college high school serving gifted juniors and seniors at Morehead State University. Students live on campus and take MSU classes during their time at the Academy, graduating with a Craft Academy high school diploma as well as at least 60 hours of MSU college credit.The Craft Academy specializes in providing "a unique academic and social high school experience that will better prepare [students] for college"
Autumn shares that "I am honored and excited to have been selected for the Craft Academy Class of 2023. I am thankful to my family and to my teachers, especially Mr. Lewis, for all their support and encouragement. I hope to make my family, my community, and my school proud."
Autumn earned this honor through her very high academic performance and was selected from hundreds of applicants throughout the state of Kentucky.
She is the daughter of Charlie and Stacey Davidson. Congratulations Autumn!
