Ava Mayes, Local Winner of the Annual Grandparent Essay Contest

Ava Mayes,a fifth grader at Owsley County, Elementary, was the local winner of the annual Grandparent essay, sponsored by AARP/KRTA. The subject of the essay was “My Grandparent Should be Chosen the AARP Grandparent of the Year”.
Ava wrote about her grandmother, Cathy Mayes. Her essay was very persuasive as she listed the many attributes that made Grandmother Cathy a special part of her life.
Ava visited the local retired teachers(OCTRA) meeting, and read her essay to the retired teachers in attendance. During the meeting she was presented a certificate of recognition and a monetary award from OCTRA treasurer, Maria Edwards. President of OCTRA, Brenda Spence, presented Ava a certificate and monetary award from district level, Upper Kentucky River
Retired Teachers Association.
Thank you, AARP/KRTA for sponsoring this essay competition as a unique way to recognize the significant contributions that older Kentuckians make toward shaping the lives and values of youth across the Commonwealth. Thanks OCES fifth grade teachers for presenting and collecting the materials for the essay. Most of all, thanks Ava, for defining your Grandmother in a living and caring manner.
