Hello everyone. I hope this article finds all of you healthy and well as we continue our fight against this virus that has seemingly changed our lives as we know it for the distant future. When I'd written my article a couple of weeks ago, the virus had really just started becoming a big deal here. Since my article, hundreds of people across our state have tested positive for the virus. Not just that, but as precaution, thousands more have been laid off of work to prevent it from spreading.
I'm thankful to still be able to continue working at my job. But like most of you, I've been spending a whole lot of time at home too. I've found myself missing a lot of things that I'd normally take for granted like spending time with friends and family. But in all of my spare time I've had, I've spent a lot of time catching up on reading and watching movies. There's so many options for entertainment now. You can have Netflix, Hulu, Roku, Disney plus, Amazon Prime and Tubi TV just for starters. If you have all or even half of these apps, you've pretty much every movie for the last 5 decades. It's a far cry from how I remember growing up. I can remember even in the past 12 years how much things have changed. When I lived in Richmond for awhile, I was a member of Blockbuster's movie club. You paid a certain price a month and could get so many rentals. I remember going into Blockbuster on a Friday night and the store would be full of people. On one side of the store in the family section, you'd see parents and their excited kids looking at movie cases. In the horror section, you'd see crowds of people. You'd see couples in the romantic comedy section, trying to find something to watch for date night. Somewhere in between all of those sections, you'd find me. Every time I went in that store, I ended up staying for an hour. I'd find a movie I liked and carry it with me, then I'd find another in another section and put it back. Rinse and repeat until eventually I'd get impatient and go with whatever I had.
Sometimes, my selection was really good. Other times I'd go home and start watching the movie and it'd be awful, but I'd watch it anyway & chalk it up as a loss. It's the exact opposite now. If I start watching a movie on Netflix and it's no good, now I can push the back button and have 500 more to choose from. Call me crazy, but I prefer the old way. In a lot of ways, that old Blockbuster store was a lot like life. You walk in, choose a way to go depending on what mood you were in, make a choice and hope it turns out for the best. Sometimes the choice you made might be good, other times it might be a mistake, but at least you knew not to make it again.
Oddly enough, there's a lot of truth in the old ways of life. Gone are the days of where people would get together and sit on their porches and socialize about things. Now, they 'facetime' and text. Gone are the days of actually calling someone and talking to them, I bet our landline phone doesn't ring 20 times a month. A lot of the old things we used to do have been replaced by new shiny ways of doing things and most of the time they're not as good.
Speaking of Richmond, I don't know of a person alive that wouldn't take the old Richmond Mall over the new one they have now. Sure, the new mall is fancier with more buildings and things to do. But there was something unique about that old Mall in how everything was grouped right there together. I remember many times doing the same routine in the old Mall. I'd go in and look at the movie posters and times, I'd be so excited. I'd buy my ticket and then go work up a sweat in the arcade by the door when you came in. After that, I'd be thirsty and hungry,
so I'd always go to Gold Star Chili and get one of those foot long hot gogs to eat. When it was movie time, I'd go inside the theatre and the aroma of that popcorn would starve me to death. After the movie was over, I'd always walk down into the rest of the mall and as I walked down those steps, you could smell the sweetness in the air as you passed the little cookie shop on your left. They always had the best cookies there.
But looking back on things like these during this time of social distancing, makes me miss the old days and want them back so bad. I hope you and your family stay well during this pandemic. I hope none of you all get sick and I hope our entire country gets healed and back to work soon. God bless you and our country! The greatest one on earth!
