One of my favorite times of the year is finally here! No I’m not talking about Christmas time, but I do love it too. I’m talking about basketball season. The season for the owls and the lady owls is only a few games old and they’ve already been some impressive games.
In just the first couple of weeks alone I’ve already watched dozens of hours of games from not just Owsley County, but surrounding counties as well. I traveled down to Lee County a couple nights ago to watch their girls team play Breathitt county and the boys had a game against Knott County. I’ve been to several middle school games here at Owsley, which I really enjoy because the kids on the middle school teams are our future athletes.
This past weekend I also had the honor of getting to go to my first ever PRTC classic basketball tournament over in Jackson County. They’ve had it for a couple years now but things hadn’t ever worked out until this year that I could go. I missed Friday night's game of Owsley vs Jackson County boys, but I got to go to the entire tournament on Saturday. There’s something special about basketball tournaments to me. As I was a little kid growing up, I’ve always loved watching games. A bleacher seat in a lively gymnasium to me is better than a lawn chair on a beach somewhere. I can remember the teams from when I was a student supporting the owls. My freshman year was when Dakota Roberts and Travis Mcintosh along with others were big time players here. You had to bring your hard hat to win a game here then. Then in 2003 which was my senior year, we had a super talented team that featured a few of my best buddies. Anthony Bowling was our point guard that year and he was a heck of a player and a steady hand with the ball. It’s only fitting that Anthony’s son is coming up in the ranks with the middle school Owls and looks to be following in his dad’s footsteps. He’s just one of many Owls that I’m cheering for this year. As I’ve got older most of the people my age have kids now that are in middle school or high school. Since I don’t have any kids of my own yet, I sort of “adopt” these kids to root for and cheer on at the games.
Some of the best memories of Owsley basketball happened before I was even born. Recently, they recognized Randall Spencer and the late Charlie Turner for their contributions in coaching over the years. You see, my dad Charles Dooley played for Charlie back when he was in high school in the late 70’s. Of course, I never got to see any video of their games but I have seen a lot of pictures in newspapers & such of dad playing. It turns out from stories I’ve been told that my dad was an awesome player. Deron Mays, who I’d like to refer to as the sports historian of Owsley County, has talked to me numerous times about when dad played. Deron knows more about sports than just about anyone I’ve met and he’s a great addition for the school to use moving forward in their sports programs. Not just that, he’s just an all around great guy and always has been. I still enjoy my talks with Deron today about sports. It seems like every time we run into each other we get carried away talking about the next prospects or big game. If you talk sports to me, we’ll carry on a great conversation because it’s something I’m passionate about.
My little cousins Carter and Parker have been playing for the christian school ball team and they have their games over in Annville which we always try to go watch. They’re growing up so fast and it’s a joy to watch them. Speaking of growing up, Carter and Parker's sister Alyssa is basically grown already. She’s on the cheerleading team for the Owls this year and she is an awesome little cheerleader.
If it sounds like I’m bragging about my town, it’s because I am. Owsley County has a rich tradition of basketball on both the boys and girls sides. Some of the most talented players I’ve seen with my own eyes come from Owsley were both ladies. Austin Bowling (Mcintosh) was a superstar in her own right and could play right alongside the guys if she had to, she was a special talent.
Macie Gibson was a special player as well. I got to watch and play a lot of games. She was almost unstoppable her junior and senior year. We’ve had a lot of excellent lady owls players over the years and we have some great ones playing now. Coach Travis Smith has a girls team this year that barring any kind of injuries, I think will hang another district championship banner in our gym this year. Not just that, they could go even farther.
Neal Terry is also doing a good job bringing the young boys team along. His son Andrew is well on his way to becoming potentially the next big thing on the boys side of the team as only an 8th grader. I believe in the job Neal and his staff are doing, taking small but steady steps to bring this program back to what it used to be. So you need to come out and support these kids, the game the other night was barely 1/4th of the way full. These kids need your support, they need to look up and see you sitting in the bleachers. There’s never been a better time to be an Owls fan! See you at the palace!
By: Chris Dooley
