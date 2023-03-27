The Booneville City Water & Sewer Board of Commissioners (City Council) met in regular session. The meeting was called to order by Mayor Nelson Bobrowski. He asked for a motion to approve the minutes from the ;last meeting. A motion was made and carried to approve the minutes.
During the Open Comments section of the meeting, Timmy Murrell asked the council about renting the old “Charles Long Garage.” He owns and operates Murrell’s Concrete, Excavating, Bobcat & Septic LLC. Mr.
Murrell is asking to rent the property because he is needing a place for office space and to work on his equipment. “I understand that the property is in need of repairs, and although I cannot repair the entire structure I will clean up and/or clean out the building as well as the outside area and make some of the repairs. As a hometown guy I want to improve the look and overall appeal of Booneville,” he said. A motion was made and carried to approve letting Timmy Murrell rent the building.
City Clerk Tammy Shouse presented the FY 2022 Audit. A motion was made and carried to approve the FY 2022 Audit. David Hall gave his monthly report. He stated that they are continuing to work on any problems that arise. He also told the council that Beattyville Water is requesting that Booneville Water do an interconnect to serve some households near the county line.
Paul Nesbitt from Nesbitt Engineering gave the following update on projects: Sewer Rehab I/I Project Phase 2 - funding is underway; Radio Read Meter Project - project is being closed out; KYTC Highway 11 Relocation - the waterline is being moved back to the road location; Water Plant Rehab Project - this project has been submitted to KIA and ARC for funding; Telemetry Expansion Project - this project has been submitted to KIA and ARC for funding; Waterline Replacement Phase 2 - funding is being pursued for this project; Sag Hollow Cabins/Subdivision - further work in identification of the lots for sales purposes; Strategic Planning - we are continuing to work on this in an ongoing basis; Subdivision Water - the developer is requesting permission to hook on houses built in this subdivision; Annexation - an additional Partnership Housing site needs to be annexed; Riverside Park - assistance in cost estimates and drawings for a grant application. Jon Allen told the council that Mudcat Construction has completed the Intake Access Road. He stated that there will also be bids opened on March 15th for the Waterline Directional Boring.
Lisa Napier from KRADD gave an update on the projects that they are working on with the city. She said, “the ARC Pre-App for the Booneville Telemetry Improvement Project and the ARC Pre-App for the Booneville I & I Phase 2 Project have both been submitted. Our staff is also working on the LWCF for Kayak Launch and the Crumb Rubber Grant but we are waiting on the Cost Estimates for both. The Booneville Radio Read Meter Project is nearing completion. The Cleaner Water Program funding for Telemetry Project ($246,077) is being worked on to match the ARC application.”
Ruth Hensley gave the monthly CBWS Collections Report. City Police Chief Claude Hudson was at training so he was unable to attend the meeting. A motion was made and carried to approve the January 2023 Financials. A motion was made and carried to pay bills. The first reading of the Porta lou Ordinance was read (Porta lou or porta potties are to be used at events). The second reading will take place at the next meeting in April. The second reading of the Skilled Gaming Ordinance was done and a motion was made and carried to pass it. A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting.
