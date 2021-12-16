Benny Gene Gay Obituary

Benny Gene Gay, age 81, formally of Booneville, KY and husband of Melinda (Borchers) Gay, departed this life on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin, KY.
Ben was born February 8th, 1940 in Booneville, KY, a son to the late Lonnie and Omah (Barrett) Gay. He was a retired Tech One for General Mills, loved working in his garden, hunting ginseng, fishing, studying his bible, sharing the gospel and was a business owner. He served his Country as a U.S. Marine, and while in Service he achieved accomplishments as a golden glove boxer, an expert marksman, a rifle range instructor teaching new F.B.I. agents in marksmanship, and a blackbelt in Karate and Judo. He was a member of the Frankfort Baptist Church in Corbin, KY.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, 3 daughters; Sheila (George) Spicer of Oklahoma City, OK, Jennifer Gay of Corbin, KY and Amy Meeks of Liberty, KY, 3 brothers; Ronnie (Myrtle) Gay Phillip (Linda) Gay and Aaron (Sandy) Gay all of Beattyville, KY, 1 sister; Doris Maccani of Stanton, KY, 9 grandchildren; Kayla Amiri, Kristin Bolek, Benjamin Bolek, Haylee Crisp, Madison Meeks, Dylan Meeks, Natasha Spicer, Gigi Spicer, Sophia Spicer, 1 great grandchild; Arman Amiri, along with many other loving family members, and friends.
Ben was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers; Bruce and Robert Gay, and 1 sister; Ilene Hurt.
Funeral Services with Military Rites will be held on Tuesday, December 14th, 2021, at 2:00 PM, with visitation from 12:00 PM until time of service at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor James Hodge officiating. Ben will be laid to rest in the Gay Cemetery located in Lee County, KY.
To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
