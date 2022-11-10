Bernadine Barger, age 58, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at the Hazard ARH Regional Hospital, in Hazard, KY.
Bernadine was born April 24,1964 in Hazard, KY, a daughter to the late Sherman & Lois (Abner) Riley. She truly loved her family, and spending time with them.
She is survived by the love of her life; Glenn Smith, 3 sisters; Irene (Wayne) Godfrey of Suffok, VA, Judy (Greg) Levitte, and Kaye (Scott) Morris both of Buckhorn, KY, 1 brother; Nathan (Jennifer) Riley of Booneville, KY, step-children; Jonathan (Tyona) Smith, Josh (Kelly) Smith, and Tiffany Wagers, nieces & nephews; Alma Lois Joseph, Toby Gay, Timothy Gay, Lauren Riley, Wendy Williams, Emma Neice, and Travis McIntosh, grandchildren; Taylor, Sophia, Levi, Link, Bella, Morgan, George, Rinda, Trinity, Jeana, Alyssa, Tyler, Nathan, Noah, and Nick, and many other loving family members, and friends.
Along with her parents; Sherman & Lois Riley, she was preceded in death by her sisters; Betty Bennett, Shirley Smith, and Revia Collett.
Visitation will be held Friday, November 4, 2022 starting at 6:00 PM at the Community Harvest Church, located in Buckhorn, KY. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Community Harvest Church with Pastor Calvin Bowling, and Sister Carol Bowling officiating. She wil be laid to rest in the Riley Family Cemetery, located inside the Shepherd Memorial Cemetery, in Booneville, KY.
To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
