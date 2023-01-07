Berry Mayes, age 50, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at his home in Booneville, KY.
Berry was born July 21, 1972 in Pontiac, MI, a son to the late Elmer Mayes & Thedeas (Shouse) Mayes. He was a contractor, and in his free-time he enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, and collecting pocket knives.
Along with his wife; April (Roberts) Mayes of Booneville, KY, he is survived by 1 daughter; Brandi (Dustin) Mayes of Booneville, KY, 3 brothers; Junior (Sandra) Mayes, Rick Mayes, and Chuck (Pam) Mayes, 1 sister; Wanda (Ronnie) Brock, 3 grandchildren; Blakely Marshall, Wylee Marshall, and a new blessing on the way, his K-9 companion; Cooper, and many other loving family members, and friends.
He was preceded in death by parents, 3 brothers; Whitey Mayes, Ray Mayes, and Darrell Mayes.
Visitation will be held Thursday, January 5, 2023 from 11:00 to 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Rob Morgan officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Lerose Cemetery, located in Booneville, KY.
To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
