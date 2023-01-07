Bessie Gabbard Obituary

Bessie Gabbard, age 73, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022 at the Lee County Care & Rehabilitation Center, located in Booneville, KY.
Bessie was born October 18, 1949 in Booneville, KY, a daughter to the late Sam Barrett & Mary (Toiler) Barrett.
She is survived by 2 sons; Rodney Gabbard, and Sammy Dale Johnson of Booneville, KY, 2 daughters; Laura White, and Savannah Abner of Booneville, KY, 1 brother; Earl Barrett of Booneville, KY, 2 sisters; Emma Barrett of Cincinnati, OH, and Diane Barrett of Booneville, KY, 4 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, and many other loving family members, and friends.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; Carl Gabbard, 3 brothers & 2 sisters.
Visitation will be held Thursday, December 29, 2022 from 12:00 to 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 29, 2022 at 1:00 PM with Pastor Garett Thomas officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in the Barrett-Shepherd Cemetery located in Booneville, KY.
To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
