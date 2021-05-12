Big Springs Road in Owsley County to be closed beginning Thursday, May 13

JACKSON, Ky. – Drivers who use Big Springs Road in Owsley County near the KY 30 intersection will have to find an alternate route beginning Thursday, May 13.
As part of the ongoing project to relocate KY 30 in this area, the county-maintained road, also known as Sturgeon Creek Road, will be closed indefinitely. This closure will allow construction crews to build the new alignment of KY 30 and the new approaches to Big Springs Road and existing KY 30.
The intersection is located near mile marker 1 on KY 30, approximately one mile from the Jackson County line.
A signed detour will be posted using Mahaffey Road, which intersects KY 30 near mile marker 4.
No reopening date has yet been set for Big Springs Road.
A new alignment of KY 30 is under construction between Travellers Rest in Owsley County and Tyner in Jackson County. When this project is complete, the new KY 30 alignment between Levi and London will be finished, providing a modern highway connection between Owsley and Laurel counties and allowing easier access from Lee and Owsley counties to I-75.
