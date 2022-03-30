Bill Farmer Obituary

Bill Farmer, age 91, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Marcum and Wallace Hospital in Irvine, KY.
Bill was born March 5,1931, in Beattyville, KY, a son to the late Dewey and Nannie (Mainous) Farmer. Bill retired from AK Steel after 35 years of service. Bill proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army from 1950 thru 1953. Bill had the honor of being the oldest member of 4-H in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, and was a lifetime member of the Jack Welch DAV Chapter 165. He was a member of the Old Orchard Baptist Church.
Bill is survived by one son; Kevin (Karen) Farmer of Hamilton, OH, five daughters; Katrena (Mike) Engel of Hamilton, OH, Renee (Jeff) Smallwood, Hamilton, OH, Tina (Doyle) Turner of Sand Gap, KY, Barbra (Brian) Smith, of Leeco, KY, Tabatha (Charles) Hobbs, Beattyville, KY, as well as many, other family members, and friends. Pallbearers; Robert Goforth, Doyle Turner, Caleb Rister, Ryan Blevens, Cody Smallwood, Scottie Blevens, David Hobbs, Jeff Smallwood
He was preceded in death by his parents; Dewey and Nannie Farmer, wife; Gwendlyon Farmer, three brothers; Paul Farmer, Jim Farmer, and Christopher Farmer, one sister; Norma Brandenbug, two daughters; Monica Blevens, and Cynthia Childers.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 25, 2022 from 11:00 to 2:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Friday, March 25, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Brody Keck officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Rock of Ages Cemetery, located in Beattyville, KY. Instead of flowers, you may donate to Sand Gap Food Pantry c/o Beckie Prater PO Box 263 Sand Gap, KY 40481. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
