Billie Jo Pendergrass, 74, passed away November 22, 2020 at the Hazard Regional Hospital in Hazard, Ky. following a long illness. She was born in Prestonsburg, Ky. on October 3, 1946. She was the daughter of Glen Dixion & Ann McCullan. She was a loving housewife and a member of the Church of God in Beattyville, Ky.

Mrs. Pendergrass is survived by her husband: Willis Pendergrass of Booneville, one son: Willis Dixion and wife Hope Pendergrass of Stanton, Ky., one daughter: Beth Gray of Booneville, Ky., 4 grandchildren: Kyle Pendergrass, Alicia Gray, Aaron Gray, all of Booneville, Ky., & Emma Pendergrass of Stanton, Ky., 1 great-grandchild: Saphira Jo Ann Gray of Booneville, Ky.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Glen Dixion & Ann McCullan and four brothers: Glen Mack Dixion, John Richard Dixion, Bert Thomas Dixion, and Wayne Arnold Dixion.

Funeral services for Billy Jo Pendergrass were held November 28, 2020 at 1:00 pm with visitation starting at 11 am at Searcy & Strong Funeral Home. Officiating the service was Rev. Floyd Johns with burial in the Pendergrass Cemetery at Scoville, Ky.

The Searcy & Strong Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

