Billy Brewer Botner, age 86, the husband of 56 to Margaret Ann Bowman Botner joined the Lord November 26, 2020 at Hospice Compassionate Care Center in Richmond, Ky. Billy was born July 9, 1934 in Owsley County to the late Virgie Brewer Botner and Bill and Zella Botner. He was an Army veteran, retired mechanic, coal miner and a member of Calvary Temple. He enjoyed sitting outdoors and spending time with family and his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he is the proud father of 2 daughters: Patricia (Dean) Noe and Billie Ann (Scott) Botner. He also has grandchildren: Christopher (Cheyenne) Noe of Beattyville, Hannah and Noah Wilson of Booneville and a great grandchild: Luna Mae Noe of Booneville. Billy is survived by one brother: Mike Botner of Booneville, nephew and niece Mikey Botner and Jessica (Adam) Wilson) of Booneville.
Graveside service was held at the Botner Cemetery at Traveler's Rest on November 29, 2020 with Randall Amburgy officiating. Pallbearers were Christopher Noe, Noah Wilson, Dean Noe, Scott Harless, Mikey Botner, Adam Wilson and Bobby Price. Honorary Pallbearers were Mike Botner, Bud and Norma Lane and the Hospice Compassionate Care Center.
In Lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Madison County Hospice Compassionate Care Center, 350 Isaacs Lane #350, Richmond, Ky. 40475.
Searcy & Strong Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
