Mr. Billy Kendall Price, 88, passed away March 7, 2021 at the Eastern Ky. Veterans Center in Hazard, Ky., following a brief illness.
He was born March 24, 1932 in Owsley County, Ky. He was the son of the late Trigg & Anna Hughes Price and was the widower of Lena Mae Peters Price. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict and was a disabled veteran. He was a member of the Booneville Methodist Church.
Mr. Price is survived by two sons: Mr. Ronnie Price & wife Amy and Mr. Matthew Price & wife Vickie all of Booneville, Ky., four grandchildren: Ms. Chandice Price, Ms. Casey Price & Mr. Tyler Price all of Booneville, Ky., and Mr. Brandon Baker of Virginia, and a nephew: Mr. Gerald Ball of Austin, Indiana. Also there are several relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Trigg & Anna Price, his wife: Lena Mae Price, one son: David Price, a brother: Earl Herman Price and a sister: Marie Ball.
Funeral services for Mr. Price were held Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 1:00 pm with visitation on Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 pm, all at the Searcy & Strong Funeral Home. Officiating the services were Rev. David Bardin, Rev. Randall Amburgy and Rev. Jamie Brunk, with full military rites following at the funeral home and burial at the McIntire Cemetery onBuck Creek in Owsley County.
The Searcy & Strong Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
