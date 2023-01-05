Blood donors needed as weather impacts supply

Kentucky Blood Center is urging local lifesavers to roll up their sleeves and donate this week after the recent winter weather and cold temperatures negatively impacted blood collections entering the holiday weekend. The blood supply, which has been impacted throughout December by illness, has reached critical levels for many blood types, which is worrisome for the 70-plus hospitals served by KBC.
“We have seen tremendously low donor turnout this month due to the uptick in flu and respiratory illness in our state,” said Mandy Brajuha, vice president of external relations for KBC. “With the winter weather hitting our area Friday, our ability to collect blood heading into the holiday weekend was compromised, leaving our supply in near-critical shape. This is a great opportunity for people to take action on this observed holiday and use their time off to come in and help out.”
KBC has six donor centers open Monday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. All eight of KBC’s locations are open Tuesday-Saturday this week as well. All donors who visit will receive two free movie passes as a thank you for their time.
Transfusions at area hospitals have increased this month, which means more Kentuckians than normal need the gift of life that only comes from volunteer blood donors. KBC needs approximately 400 donors per day to supply its hospital partners. On average in December, the nonprofit is seeing only 240 donors daily.
KBC, the largest independent, full-service, nonprofit blood center in Kentucky, services more than 90 Kentucky counties from Pikeville to Paducah. Donors can help boost the blood supply this week by visiting one of KBC’s eight donors centers or any mobile blood drive.
Donors can schedule an appointment at kybloodcenter.org or call 800.775.2522. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted as space allows.
About Kentucky Blood Center: Celebrating 55 years of saving lives in Kentucky, KBC is the largest independent, full-service, nonprofit blood center in Kentucky. Licensed by the FDA, KBC’s sole purpose is to collect, process and distribute blood for patients in Kentucky. KBC provides services in 90 Kentucky counties and has donor centers in Lexington, Louisville, Frankfort, Pikeville, Somerset and the Tri-County area.
