Bobby Bowling Obituary

     Bobby Bowling, age 39, husband of Natasha Bowling, passed away Monday, February 14, 2022 at his home in Booneville, KY.

     Bobby was born August 4, 1982, in Richmond, KY, a son to Bobby and Anita (Fox) Bowling. He was an educator for the Owsley County School System, as well as the Athletic Director; coaching for many teams throughout his career. Bobby loved sports; golf & basketball being his favorite. He also loved all his student athletes, both past & present. He was a member of the Island City Baptist Church.

     Along with his wife; Natasha Bowling of Booneville, KY, he is survived by his parents; Bobby & Anita Bowling of Booneville, KY, 2 step-sons; Braiden Fugate & Nicholas Currence, 2 step-daughters; MaKaylee Currence & Macie Fugate, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins, and other family members, and friends.

     He was preceded in death by his grandparents; Robert & Vivian Fox, and Douglas & Beulah Bowling, and 1 uncle; Lee Peters.

     Visitation will be held Saturday, February 19, 2022 from 5:00 to 9:00 PM at the Owsley County High School Gymnasium. 

     The funeral service will be held Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 3:00 PM at the Owsley County High School Gymnasium with Pastor Keith Murray, and Rev. J. Jamison Brunk officiating. 

     He will be laid to rest in the Isaacs-Bowling Cemetery, located in Booneville, KY. 

     To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

