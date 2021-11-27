BOBCAT HUNTING CHANGES now in effect in Kentucky:
• BOBCAT PERMIT REQUIRED to hunt or shoot a bobcat.
• SEASON OPENS SATURDAY, NOV. 20 – a week more hunting opportunity!
• BAG LIMIT IS 3 bobcats while hunting, 5 total trapping + hunting.
• YOU CAN EARN A HIGHER BAG LIMIT for next season by submitting bobcat lower jaws.
Get your FREE Bobcat Hunting Permit at fw.ky.gov in the license purchase section (My Profile). Bobcat hunters must carry a valid hunting license (unless license exempt) and a valid bobcat permit while hunting.
Details in the Kentucky Hunting and Trapping Guide at fw.ky.gov.
