BOBCAT HUNTING CHANGES now in effect in Kentucky:

• BOBCAT PERMIT REQUIRED to hunt or shoot a bobcat.

• SEASON OPENS SATURDAY, NOV. 20 – a week more hunting opportunity!

• BAG LIMIT IS 3 bobcats while hunting, 5 total trapping + hunting.

• YOU CAN EARN A HIGHER BAG LIMIT for next season by submitting bobcat lower jaws.

     Get your FREE Bobcat Hunting Permit at fw.ky.gov in the license purchase section (My Profile). Bobcat hunters must carry a valid hunting license (unless license exempt) and a valid bobcat permit while hunting.

Details in the Kentucky Hunting and Trapping Guide at fw.ky.gov.

Recommended for you