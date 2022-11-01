The October meeting of the Booneville City Commissioners (City Council) was called to order by Mayor Nelson Bobrowski. He called for a motion to approve the minutes from the September meeting. A motion was made and carried to approve the minutes.
The mayor asked Tom Leach (surveyor) and Herbie Schell (property owner & developer) if they would like to go first. Mr. Leach told the council that they are not asking to add new waterlines to the system but they want to know what needs to be done to activate what is in the ground already that has been vandalized on the property that Mr. Schell has purchased on Highway 1071. David Hall, Water Superintendent, stated that the property in question is out on 1071 around the Island City area and it connects into Allen Road.
It involves around 2 ½ to 3 miles of 4 inch waterline. Since this line has been shutdown for approximately 10 years and parts of it have been vandalized or stolen, it would require some work to replace it. Mr. Leach stated that there is 480 acres which will be divided into 50 lots. The lots that are on 1071 and Allen Road are the only ones that would be sold as having city water available. These properties will have a utility easement. The mayor suggested that the city work with Mr. Leach and Mr. Schell to try to figure out what needs to be done. He also stated that they would discuss this again at the next meeting. Mr. Leach said that they would be willing to buy the supplies and let the city do the work. The mayor said that they would work on it and get a materials list for them and have it at the next meeting.
Cassie Hudson gave an update on the CDBG Grant. “We have 2 duplexes to be finished at the development at Fish Creek. We still like the paving. Hinkle is still under contract and that contract has been up for two weeks now and I am looking at taking action against them,” she said. “The March 2021 flood, I had no problem bringing in unrestricted dollars. Everything that we wanted to do or help with, it was supplied. It was from churches and donations. This time has been a little different because they are helping the other counties that got more damage than we did. I have been successful at raising over $100,000. We got the first 2 homes done and now I have 3 more houses to build. I need another $75,000 to do these three houses. Two of these homes will be in Owsley County and one will be in Squabble Creek (Perry County).” Cassie told the council that she was asking for a donation of any kind to help get these three homes done. A motion was made and carried to approve donating $7,500 to Cassie to help with the three homes. The mayor suggested that she look into getting a park at the duplexes. He stated that the city will help get the equipment through grants and Cassie stated that she has someone that will donate the labor.
David Hall gave his monthly report. He gave the council a copy of the flow chart from the past ew months. “Hopefully, we will continue to see improvements and by spring we will have so data to compare it to. We finished the EPA Project and they gave us a lot of paperwork to do. This will help us in the long run.” David and Paul Nesbitt, Nesbitt Engineering, talked about how much the Sewer Rehab I/I Phase I Project has helped. Paul also told the council that there is a Phase II Project in the works. David informed the court that there was an inspection done a couple of weeks ago. He also said that it is about time to clean out the sludge retention pond again. This is where the most marks are going against us. The pond needs to be bigger. One of the council members asked Paul if there was an approximate finish date for Highway 11 between Booneville and Beattyville. Paul stated that they are looking at fall of next year.
Paul told the council that the Sewer Rehab I/I Phase I is finished. He stated that Tammy, David and Ruth are all frustrated with the Radio Read Meter Project. Paul said, “we have asked the company to get this finalized.” “We have three FEMA Projects that we are working on. The Highway 11Project has moved the waterlines away from the road and will move them back when they are done. We need to include the side roads in this area in a project and get them done as well. The Waterline Replacement Project Phase 2 is where we replaced some of the waterlines and of course the highway replaced some. Now we want to replace some of the others and get those done. We have been working on the cabins at Sag Hollow. We are going to put a sign next to each cabin where people can understand when they drive back in there and see it. We are trying to get the surveying set up. Over the past 3-4 years, we have gotten about $6 million of a 100% grant that the city has gotten.”
Lisa Napier, KRADD, reminded Paul that there is a Requisition that the council needed to approve and the mayor sign. This Requisition is asking for $41,313 or the Radio Read Meters that Ferguson put in and for Nesbitt Engineering. A motion was made and carried to approve the Requisition. She also told the council that they are still working on getting the police cruiser.
Ruth Hensley gave her monthly Collections Report and then City Police Chief Tara Roberts gave her monthly report. Chief Roberts said that she has been busy this past month between SRO and working a lot of accident reports.
A motion was made and carried to approve paying the bills. Then Tammy Shouse, City Clerk, informed the council that she got three quotes for the testing of the Bates Building. “Since we didn't do a Phase I before we purchased the building, we will be doing testing as our first step. They will be going in and taking samples of what is in the building. How are we going to remove it? Do we have to have it hauled to a contained landfill or can it be removed the Hazmat way or just tear it out?” Tammy said she has talked to Serve Pro, Another company based in Louisville (Chase Environmental) and a company based in Clay County (B & J Environmental Services). B & J submitted a quote for asbestos but not lead or mold. Tammy stated that any lead has to go to a contained landfill. “The three quotes that we have are to go in and take samples and see what is in there. Then we will reach out to some of the companies that do this kind of work and get bid proposals to see how much they will charge to come in and abate this. The next thing will be to gut it. There is nothing salvageable. Then we will need to do the roof. At that point, we will try to do one building at a time. We have one year and 9 months to use the money that we have received so far,” said Tammy. A motion was made and carried to approve the bid from the Clay County company – B & J Environmental Services.
A motion was made and carried to approve donating the $25,000 from the ARPA Fund to OCARE for their theater project. A motion was made and carried to go into executive session. A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting.
By: Lisa Robison - Editor
