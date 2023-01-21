Booneville Police Dept Report

Anderson, Jason DeWayne, 36, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Unauthorized use of motor vehicle - 1st offense; Leaving scene of accident – failure to render aid or assistance; Driving on DUI suspended license - 1stoffense. Arrested on 01/04/2023.
Hayes, Tyler, 25, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot); Resisting arrest; Assault 3rd degree – inmate assault on correctional employee. Arrested on 1/5/2023.
Yong, James III, 24, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Operating motor vehicle under/influence alcohol – 1st; Fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); Possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; Resisting arrest; Assault 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer; Criminal mischief, 1stdegree. Arrested on 1/6, 2023.
Marshall, Jesse, 37, Address Unknown. Charge(s): Public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); Drug paraphernalia – buy/possess. Arrested on 12/15/2022.
McIntosh, Amanda Sue, 37, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Burglary, 3rd degree. Arrested on 12/22/2022.
Reed, Thomas R., 38, Address Unknown. Charge(s): Public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); Theft of identity of another with/out consent. Arrested on 12/22/2022.
