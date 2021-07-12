Booneville Sentinel Archives: July 2, 1992

Daniel Boone Days is once again scheduled to start with an old-fashioned foot stomping, hand-clapping good time Street Dance on Friday, July 3rd! Bring the whole family out to enjoy the music of County Rebel and fireworks. County Rebel kicks off the evening with live music and fireworks will light up the sky as soon as it’s dark.
Bleachers will be moved in for seating, but please feel free to bring your own chairs. If barbecue chicken catches your fancy, it will be available in front of the Booneville Fire Station.
The 4-H Teens will have concessions at the dance. Also on hand—kiddy rides, balloons, face painting and t-shirts. Come on out for the best time this summer!
Saturday morning is the time for all you exercise enthusiasts! Enter the Farmers State Bank 5K and show off your form.
Saturday, July 4, also brings the horse show at the Owsley County Saddle Club Showgrounds. For the best in Eastern Kentucky showmanship, make plans for this event.
After you’ve rested up from Friday and Saturday’s events, finish your holiday weekend with a Gospel Sing at the Owsley County Saddle Club Showgrounds. Many churches and individuals will entertain you with sweet music for your ears!
See the schedule for all events on page 10. Let's show the rest of the state that Owsley County has more than a few things to be proud of.
The City of Booneville has some new additions—flower barrels and a welcome sign. The effort to “Beautify Booneville” was started by Louise Moore, County Extension Agent and a continuation of the county clean-up activities.
Businesses around the square have set out flower barrels on the corners and the City Council supplied the materials for the welcome sign and the barrels to accompany it. Chad Mason donated his time and talent to paint the sign and the county workers graciously put in the elbow grease.
Hopefully, this sign will exhibit pride for our Daniel Boone Days visitors and tourists throughout the year.
Louise Moore would like to thank the Farmers State Bank, Kendall Robinson, W.O.R.K., Wade Rasner and the City Council for their flower barrels; Clayton Combs, Randall Mayes, Jerry Marshall, Jerry Eversole, David Black and David Little for their help and especially Chad Mason for the artwork.
