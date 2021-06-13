Booneville Sentinel Archives:

By: Deron Mays
The U.S. National Junior Amateur Golf Tournament is the most prestigious golf tournament in the nation for junior golfers. Only 160 golfers from around the nation qualify for the event. Kentucky had just two junior golfers to qualify for the tournament in Arizona earlier this month.
Eric Mason earned one of the spots to represent Kentucky in the tournament. Mason is a junior this year at Owsley County High School.
Mason played well in Arizona. The first two days of competition were stroke play. The lowest scores determined who played in the last two days of the tournament when the field was cut in half.
Mason made the cut, which earned him the right to play the match play part of the tournament the last two days. In match play the golfers are matched up against an opponent in one-on-one competition. Mason won his first two matches to make it to the final 16.
He then came up against the top rated junior golfer in the nation, Charles Howell of Augusta, Georgia. The two battled to a tie after 18 holes of regulation golf and went into sudden death extra holes. Finally, on the 20thhole, Howell was able to drop a birdie in and defeat Mason. According to observers; however, Howell commented that it was one of the toughest matches he had ever had to play.
Mason has played in tournaments around the nation, as well as throughout the state this summer. He played this past weekend in the Tri-State tournament in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The Tri-State is played between Kentucky, Indiana and Tennessee.
This was Mason's third year to make the 16-man Kentucky team. Indiana eventually won the tournament, but Mason and his partner, Grant Sturgis of western Kentucky, had the lowest score for the Kentucky golfers.
Mason is now getting prepared for his high school season to begin. The Owsley County team will see their first action this Saturday at Sportland Golf Course in the Clark County Invitation. Owsley County will also play matches this year in Hazard, Manchester, Clay City, West Liberty and Irvine, plus another tournament at Quail Creek in Louisville.
