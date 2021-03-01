Accoridng to Edwin Pendergrass, Owsley County Emergency Management Director, Boonville is in the midst of possibly the worst flood in it's history. Latest NWS prediction is for Booneville to crest at 43.4 which would match the worst flood in Booneville.
Boonville Flooded with Possibly the Worst Flood in History Overnight
