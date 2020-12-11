Botner Working Hard as Tourism Director

Lisa Botner, Tourism Director for Booneville and Owsley County, has just renewed her contract with the City of Booneville and is waiting for the county to do the same at the next Fiscal Court meeting. She was hired as the tourism director in the beginning of 2020 and then the corona virus hit. She stated that this has been a trying year. People have been working from home; therefore, it has not been easy to make needed contacts or getting things started.
Lisa said that she is excited to have been hired into this position. Her vision is kinda all over the place right now because there is so much that she wants to do for Booneville and Owsley County. She is trying to focus mainly on outdoor adventures for now because of Covid-19. She emphasized that she is trying to focus on things that are already here like using the river to create river tours (kayaking)-trails, creating walking/hiking trails through the beautiful countryside of Owsley County and Booneville. She said that tourism is working on a river tour from Fish Trap (Caywood Road) ending at Fish Creek Boat Ramp.
Lisa has worked with Backroads of Appalachia (a non-profit tourism group) to create the Ride the River Dragon Motorcycle Trail that goes from Buckhorn State Park to Beattyville, Ky. This is a 42 mile trip through some very scenic country. This trail is part of a bigger map. This map includes motorcycle trails in other states in the Appalachia. This map is available online at Ride the River Dragon Facebook page or a paper copy of the map is at Funtown in Booneville.
One of the things that Lisa is working on is trying to get “Trail Town” status for Booneville. In order to achieve this status, Booneville needs to have a trail that leads into the city limits. There needs to be plans in place in order to apply for the status. Lisa is in the process of working with private landowners trying to develop hiking trails in the city and county. She stated that outdoor recreation can help to start small businesses. People will take day trips and need somewhere to eat and buy things that are locally made. This will help bring more money and people into Booneville and Owsley County.
Lisa mentioned that she is working with Kentucky Wildlands, which is a partner of PRIDE, and made up of 41 eastern Kentucky counties. She said that they are looking forward to doing a big county-wide cleanup sometime in the spring. She also stated that the one thing that she needs more of is volunteers! She said that she needs boots on the ground to help do whatever needs done, from organizing events to fundraising to executing the plans for the events. She stated that they need volunteers for cleanup along the river bank, trails and roadways, as well.
Lisa has been working closely with the city on decorating for Christmas. They would like to see the businesses in Booneville decorate their business, as well. Tourism is also sponsoring an interactive map of Owsley County that gives locations of places that are decorated for Christmas. The names are not published, just the addresses so that people can drive by and look at the beautiful lights. There are only 12-13 addresses on this list right now. Lisa said that she would love to see it grow. If you have decorated your house and would like to be included on this interactive map, get in contact with Lisa Botner at the Owsley County Action Team office by calling 606-593-7296, Lisa Botner via Facebook messenger, email:Lbotner479@gmail.comor calling 606-401-5523. Lisa stated that they are not going to be able to do the Christmas parade this year. She stated that they are looking at doing a reverse parade. If anyone is interested in being involved, please let Lisa, Tammy (City Hall, phone 606-593-6800) or Ruth (City Hall, phone 606-593-6800) know. The reverse parade is tentatively scheduled to take place on December 18thand 19that the Fairgrounds. This is part of the 4thAnnual Light Up Booneville. More information is available on the OC Tourism Facebook page.
Lisa expressed they are also hosting an Ugly Christmas Sweater contest. It will be done in much the same way as the virtual pumpkin contest was done in October. There will be no age categories. The Ugly Sweater (3rdPlace) will receive a $10 gift card. The Uglier Sweater (2ndPlace) will receive a $20 gift card. The Ugliest Sweater (1stPlace) will receive a $30 gift card. For more rules and to participate, please check out the tourism Facebook page. Everyone will be judged equally. Deadline is December 18thand the winner will be announced on the 21st.
She stated that they have a small tree planted behind the “Welcome” sign at the stop light. Anyone is welcome to place an ornament on in memory of someone that they have lost. You can decorate the ornament, put a small picture of the person or something on the tree at anytime. This is being called the Christmas Memory Tree. Lisa said that they are looking at having it for other times as well.
Lisa said that her heart and passion is bringing a good sense of pride back to our city and county. She also said that she is looking for local crafters so that she can help them get their products out to the public. If you have a crafting business that could use some help, give Lisa a call or send her a message. She said that she wants to expand on things that are already here. She is needing people that can help with planning & executing, outdoor recreation, marketing & promoting, fundraising, crafting, culture and history to get in touch with her so that together we can promote Booneville and Owsley County. Again, if you can help with any of this, you want to participate in the Christmas reverse parade or you want to participate in the Ugly Sweater Contest, please contact Lisa Botner via Facebook messenger, call 606-401-5523, email: Lbotner479@gmail.comor call the Action Team office at 606-593-7296.
NOTE: This story ran BEFORE Light Up Booneville 2020 was cancelled.
