Principal Lincoln Spence (right) and SBDM Parent Rep, Lesa Marcum (left), presented Megan Bowling (middle) with a plaque for her 10+ years on the SBDM Council. She leaves her position to serve Owsley Co. School District as a curriculum/literacy coach. Thanks Mrs. Bowling and good luck!
Bowling Resigning at SBDM Parent Rep to Become Curriculum/Literacy Coach
