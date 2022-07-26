Bowling Resigning at SBDM Parent Rep to Become Curriculum/Literacy Coach

Principal Lincoln Spence (right) and SBDM Parent Rep, Lesa Marcum (left), presented Megan Bowling (middle) with a plaque for her 10+ years on the SBDM Council. She leaves her position to serve Owsley Co. School District as a curriculum/literacy coach. Thanks Mrs. Bowling and good luck!

