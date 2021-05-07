Brayden Newman of OCMS Selected as a 2021 Rogers Explorer

Hundreds of southern and eastern KY students applied for this selective program, which provides opportunities in math, science, leadership, and community service for Kentucky's finest students.
This program helps rising ninth-grade students interested in science, math, and technology start the journey toward careers in those in-demand career fields. Rogers Explorers spend three days and two nights on campus at some of Kentucky’s top colleges and universities, where experts will guide participants through hands-on assignments, all of which encourage creative thinking and teamwork and build leadership skills.
Brayden is the son of Anthony and Megan Bowling. Congratulations Brayden!
