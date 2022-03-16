Break-In at Wilson Tack and Feed

On March 11, 2022, owners of Wilson Tack and Feed reported a break-in at their business to the Booneville City Police Dept.
Suspect, Jimmy Gibson( above), was shown on video surveillance, busting out a window at Wilson Tack and Feed and stealing some items.
Upon seeing the video, Booneville Police Chief, Tara Roberts, received a warrant for Jimmy Gibson, and went and arrested him, lodging him in Three Forks Regional Jail.
Gibson is charged with 2nd degree Criminal Mischief, 3rd degree burglary, and possession of burglary tools.
