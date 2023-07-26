CALL FOR NOMINATIONS PRESERVATION KENTUCKY EXCELLENCE IN PRESERVATION AWARDS

Awards Recognize Leaders and
Preservation Projects Throughout the State
FRANKFORT, KY. Preservation Kentucky Tuesday announced a Call for Nominations for its Excellence in Preservation Awards, which recognize Kentuckians making exceptional contributions to the preservation of the Commonwealth’s rich heritage. Established in 2012, the awards highlight projects from urban and rural communities, feature a diverse field of recipients, and underscore the economic, social, aesthetic and quality of life benefits of historic preservation.
Recipients will be recognized during Preservation Kentucky’s annual meeting in September and tickets for that event will go on sale in August.
“Each year, thousands of Kentuckians work tirelessly to preserve Kentucky’s legacy of historic buildings, landscapes and prehistoric sites,” said Preservation Kentucky executive director Betsy Hatfield. “Our Excellence in Preservation Awards are a wonderful way to recognize those who have demonstrated exceptional accomplishments in the preservation, rehabilitation and interpretation of our architectural and cultural heritage, and to distinguish best practices in the field.”
How to Apply
* Nomination applications are available online at www.preservationkentucky.org or by emailing Preservation Kentucky at PKLeaderAwards[at]preservationkentucky.org.
* Eleven categories representing a wide range of preservation activities will be recognized.
* No restriction on the year the project was completed or the individual was active.
* Deadline for submission is Friday, August 11.
* Event tickets: Award recipients will receive complimentary tickets.
Tickets for the general public will go on sale in August.
Categories
Preservation Kentucky Excellence in Preservation Award Categories are named after dedicated Kentuckians who have a long and distinguished career of volunteer and/or professional service to preserve Kentucky’s architectural, cultural and prehistoric heritage.
Preservation Kentucky-Edith S. Bingham Excellence in Preservation Education
For preservation educators, projects, or programs that demonstrated excellence in traditional or nontraditional educational arenas.
Preservation Kentucky-Christy and Owsley Brown Excellence in Public Service to Preservation
For public officials, civil servants or public sector employees who demonstrated leadership in preservation public policy on the local, state and/or national level.
Preservation Kentucky-Linda Bruckheimer Excellence in Rural Preservation
For those devoted to preserving Kentucky’s rural heritage with special consideration given to small towns with a population less than 10,000.
Preservation Kentucky-Helen Dedman Excellence in Preservation Advocacy
For advocates, volunteers and/or professionals who showed great commitment of time and resources to furthering historic preservation across the state or saving endangered historic places.
Preservation Kentucky-Barbara Hulette Excellence as a Young Preservationist
For those under the age of 40 who demonstrated exceptional emerging leadership in historic preservation endeavors.
Preservation Kentucky-Patrick Kennedy Excellence in Preservation Craftsmanship
For craftsmen/women who demonstrated exceptional traditional building craft techniques and restoration skills on more than one preservation construction project across Kentucky with preference for those who educated and trained others.
Preservation Kentucky-David L. Morgan Excellence in Kentucky Historic Preservation Tax Credit
Two categories for commercial and residential projects that demonstrated excellence in preservation using Kentucky’s State Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit.
Preservation Kentucky-Tim Peters and Lois Mateus Excellence in Making a Difference on Main Street
For individuals who demonstrated outstanding dedication to historic preservation by restoring, rehabilitating and adaptively reusing a commercial or residential building(s) that served as a catalyst for revitalizing a Main Street corridor with special consideration for those in communities with a population of 75,000 or less.
Preservation Kentucky-Ann Early Sutherland Excellence in Environmental Preservation
For those who made a strong connection between the preservation of historic places and environmental concerns and the relationship between the preservation of our built environment and our natural environment.
Preservation Kentucky-Excellence in Kentucky Heritage Tourism
For an organization, site or attraction that preserved and advanced Kentucky's architectural, cultural and social history through dynamic interpretation and the promotion of historic resources that contribute significantly to our tourism industry and the preservation of our heritage.
Preservation Kentucky is a statewide membership-based 501(c)(3) public charity nonprofit that facilitates the sustainability of Kentucky’s historic buildings, rural landscapes and archaeological sites through advocacy and education. Our mission is to preserve Kentucky’s heritage and foster the benefits of historic places that define our communities, represent our cultural legacy and contribute to our economy. Our goals are to advocate historic preservation for community revitalization and stabilization; provide resources and technical assistance on the methods, materials and treatment of historic properties; and to connect Kentuckians with their heritage by helping them appreciate, maintain and protect their history. Programs include workshops, webinars, grants, publications and resources for professionals, novices and volunteers.
