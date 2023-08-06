Cameron for Governor launches Moms for Cameron coalition

Makenze Cameron, wife of Attorney General Daniel Cameron, announced the launch of Moms for Cameron, a coalition of women invested in the future of Kentucky and focused on electing Daniel Cameron for Governor.
“This year, moms across Kentucky have an opportunity to elect a leader who will work for safe streets, great schools, and a better and brighter Kentucky for their kids,” Makenze Cameron said. “This coalition gives moms who may not have participated before in politics a voice. They have seen the far left attack their faith, target their families, and threaten their communities, and they are ready to fight back.”
The coalition will host the inaugural Moms for Cameron event on Thursday, August 3. Makenze will be joined by her husband, Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
“Makenze is an incredible mother who wants the best for our son and every single child across the Commonwealth,”
Daniel Cameron said. “I am inspired by her, and this coalition is a reflection of her deep commitment to fight to preserve Kentucky’s values for future generations.”
Makenze and Daniel will sit down with Kenton County Attorney Stacy Tapke for a discussion about issues facing parents and children in Kentucky.
Individuals who would like to sign up to join the coalition or RSVP for the event can visit www.momsforcameron.com. The coalition will host events throughout Kentucky as Team Cameron makes its way toward the November election.
