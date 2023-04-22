Carl Fox Jr, age 71, passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at the Owsley County Health Care Center in Booneville, KY.
Jr was born April 13, 1951, in Booneville, KY, a son to the late Carl Fox Sr. and Alice (Reed) Fox. He was a retired Recreational Director for the Lee County Correction Center in Beattyville, KY. Jr was a member of the Owsley County Sportsman Club and Owsley Coon Hunters Club winning several awards for having top hunting dog in the club, but his passion was basketball, starting with playing for the Owsley County Owls while in High School, then becoming a KHSAA basketball referee, and in 2004 he was honored by the Owsley County Athletic Department for being a loyal and dedicated fan to the Owsley County Basketball program by not missing a single home game, he faithfully followed the University of KY Wildcats, and was a member of the Booneville Church of Christ.
He is survived by loving wife of 45 years Anita (Terry) Fox, 2 daughters; Aneisa Fox and Nikki (Mike) Fox-Bowling both of Booneville, KY, 3 brothers; Roy (Lockie) Fox, Glen (Becky) Fox, both of Booneville, KY and Tommy (Sonya) Fox of Beattyville, KY, 2 sisters; Brenda (Larry) Ellington of Brooksville, FL, and Linda (Tim) Florea of Maineville, OH, along with many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and 1 brother Kenneth Fox.
Visitation will be held Monday, April 17, 2023 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held Monday, April 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Terry Sandlin officiating. Jr will be laid to rest in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery located in Booneville, KY.
To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
