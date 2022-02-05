DID YOU KNOW that from 1997-2002, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources translocated 1,541 elk to southeastern Kentucky from 7 western states? Since then, our herd has grown to be the largest east of the Rockies!
This restoration success story was made possible with proceeds from hunting license sales and related federal grants, and in partnership from 7 western state fish and wildlife agencies who shared elk, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation who provided financial and other support, private landowners who allowed elk releases and provided quality habitat, local governments, Daniel Boone National Forest and many other partners.
We're celebrating the 25th Anniversary of Elk Reintroduction in Kentucky in 2022! Enter the 2022 Elk Hunt Drawing for YOUR shot at 1 of thousands of Kentucky elk, as well as 1 of 25 "Proud Supporter" caps! Apply here: https://app.fw.ky.gov/Solar/
