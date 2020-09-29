By: Chris Dooley
Thanks to the Corona Virus, our world that we all call home has seemingly changed forever. When I wrote my first article about Covid, it was back in March. Now here we are 6 months later and seem to be in the same situation we were in back in spring. News of a vaccine looms around the corner, but who knows it’s effectiveness and when we’d get it once it’s here. Normally this time, schools are gearing up and getting back in the groove of things. In a normal year in Owsley County, the fair would have just left town. The years of being overly excited about the fair coming to town might be way in the rear view mirror, but this year? I’d have probably went every night just for something to do.
Now as the leaves are changing and fall is starting to inch closer, we look at the rest of the year and all of the things left on our schedule. Will there be Halloween for the kids this year? Will we be able to get together reasonably for Thanksgiving and Christmas with our family and celebrate? Who knows. However, I do know that a lot has changed.
Change is something I have a hard time dealing with. Sometimes, situations change. Other times? People change. Personally, I find them both equally as hard to deal with. I’m the kind of person who finds peace in things staying the same. I get myself in a routine way of doing things and as long as things go a certain way then I’m alright. But I find myself often going to pieces when things don’t go normally for me. It’s something that I’ve been working on for years in my life and I still struggle with but have patience with me, I’m still a work in progress.
But going back to my original point, so much has changed in our lives. The things that we normally take for granted are things we don’t get to do anymore. I remember times in my life where I couldn’t find anything to watch at the theatre because I’d already seen all the popular new movies. Now, I haven’t been to the movies since the beginning of February and would love nothing more to be sitting in a dark theatre right now with my popcorn watching just about anything.
The things that normally become a routine for us this time of year, might not be so routine this year. Just about every fall and winter Friday night here in Owsley County, you could drive by the gym and see a parking lot full of cars and buses. As you’d walk up from the gym, you could hear basketball’s pounding from outside the gym. You could hear our awesome band playing music to excite the crowd. You could hear the cheerleaders and the fans clapping their hands cheering on our beloved owls. But due to keeping all of our players and families safe, we have to have very limited attendance at games. As fast as this year has flown by, it seems like it’s been years since last February when we were all in Powell County watching the district championship tournaments. I sure do hope to get to catch a game this year sometime, I always enjoy going to support our Owls.
And all of this got me to thinking about how our world is going to be post Covid. How once the numbers drop off and vaccines are created, just how much everything is going to soar to new heights. Can you imagine once theatres open back up and a popular movie comes out, just how full the theaters are going to be? How about concerts? I imagine that just about anyone semi-popular will be selling out shows in arenas and clubs across this country.
What about the family you’ve had to put off seeing for awhile because of their health or yours? Just imagine how nice it’ll feel to be able to go around them without fear of putting their life or yours in danger? How nice will it be the moment that they tell us on the news that we can throw these masks away, that there will be no more use for them?
How nice will it be to be able to shake hands and hug those around you again? I miss hugs from people and friends that I love. A hug always found a way to make me feel better no matter what was going around me. It’ll be nice to just be able to go up to someone you know who’s been struggling and hug them & let them know it’s all going to be alright.
Maybe one day soon, it’ll all be over. The theatres will be full. The restaurants full. The gyms and arenas full. Your home full of people. And hopefully whenever that day comes, we’ll be so thankful and grateful that we’ll never take all of these things for granted again. It’s been a struggle getting used to change, but I’m trying. Sometimes you just have to start over and re-learn how much the little things mean, because they were the big things all along.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.